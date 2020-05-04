Jamaica National Children's Home gets gift of diapers

The Jamaica National Children's Home, which lost its dormitory in a fire last year, last Thursday received a donation of diapers for its young wards.

While there was an outpouring of support immediately after the fire that displaced 44 children and left millions of dollars in damage, eight months later there is a lot left to be done to get the institution back to where it was.

Jangas Soundbar and Restaurant operator and philanthropist, Seitu Foster, president of charity outfit All Hands on Deck Jamaica, saw the need, and with the mantra of the partnership, “Help where we can, however we can”, took on the challenge to assist with the donation of well-needed diapers to the home.

“In this time where everyone is in survival mode with COVID-19, it's easy to forget those that were in dire need before the pandemic and how much worse it must be for them, our goal is simple we help where we can no matter how small, “ the donating team of Foster and Weller said.

The home, located in Kingston, caters to children from birth to 18 years old.

— Patrick Foster