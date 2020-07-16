Jamaica needs a 'MeToo Movement', says trade unionist

HEAD of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute at The UWI Open Campus Danny Roberts says Jamaica needs the equivalent of a #MeToo Movement to allow groups, like household helpers, to publicise their concerns regarding allegations of physical, mental and sexual harassment, whenever they occur in private households which represent their places of work.

Roberts was addressing members of the Jamaica Household Workers' Association at a one-day sensitisation workshop hosted by the Bureau of Gender Affairs last Saturday. He said that “the images of domestic workers are rooted in the discourses about slavery and colonialism”, and noted that the plantation experiences have “helped to reinforce today's perception of domestic workers as underclass citizens to be exploited and to be denied the right to be treated with dignity and respect”.

According to Roberts, the sexual harassment legislation should be of particular significance to vulnerable groups, like domestic workers, and the law should recognise their special circumstances and incorporate provisions to protect them from discriminatory practices that are likely to arise in this highly feminised sector of the economy.

He said household helpers who face acts of sexual advances need to take particular care to document the time, date and nature of the advances when they occur. He noted that the fight against sexual harassment must be seen as a fight for fundamental human rights, and acts of unwanted sexual advances should be seen as a clear violation of the dignity of the person to whom the advance is made. He added that employers of domestic workers have a “duty of care to protect their workers and under the law will be held legally liable for sexual harassment which occurs in their homes”.

Roberts argued that a public education campaign needs to be urgently implemented, but that the more critical step that needs to be taken is “the re-socialising of cultural norms, beginning in early childhood institutions straight through to the university that “makes us learn to respect ourselves and therefore respect others”.

The sexual harassment sensitisation training forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports and The UWI Open Campus for training and research in this area.