Jamaica Observer COVID-19 response

THE Jamaica Observer has taken steps to protect its employees and the general public who interact with us directly from the possible spread of COVID-19.

We have stepped up in-house measures to reduce the possibility of infections and, in particular, to follow the guidance issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Our staff members are advised to exercise the highest level of personal hygiene, and we have reinforced this with consistent cleaning of those areas which may help to spread infections.

We encourage members of the public to contact us via phone or e-mail to transact business and, where it is necessary to visit our offices, exercise due care and attention that you do not carry an infection on to our premises.

In light of the national response to the possible spread of COVID-19, the Jamaica Observer has decided to postpone some of its key events. These include the CSEC Lecture Series, The Style Awards, and The Food Awards.

These decisions respect the continued concern for the safety of our staff, sponsors, and members of the public who would be involved in these events.

The Jamaica Observer Group of Companies including S&B Communications, operators of The Edge, Fyah and Ramble Media, home of Buzz-Caribbean and CBR, commit to joining in this fight against COVID-19 and will conduct our business in the best interest of the national community.

— Julian E Rogers

Managing Director