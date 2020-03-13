Jamaica Observer COVID-19 response
THE Jamaica Observer has taken steps to protect its employees and the general public who interact with us directly from the possible spread of COVID-19.
We have stepped up in-house measures to reduce the possibility of infections and, in particular, to follow the guidance issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Our staff members are advised to exercise the highest level of personal hygiene, and we have reinforced this with consistent cleaning of those areas which may help to spread infections.
We encourage members of the public to contact us via phone or e-mail to transact business and, where it is necessary to visit our offices, exercise due care and attention that you do not carry an infection on to our premises.
In light of the national response to the possible spread of COVID-19, the Jamaica Observer has decided to postpone some of its key events. These include the CSEC Lecture Series, The Style Awards, and The Food Awards.
These decisions respect the continued concern for the safety of our staff, sponsors, and members of the public who would be involved in these events.
The Jamaica Observer Group of Companies including S&B Communications, operators of The Edge, Fyah and Ramble Media, home of Buzz-Caribbean and CBR, commit to joining in this fight against COVID-19 and will conduct our business in the best interest of the national community.
— Julian E Rogers
Managing Director
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy