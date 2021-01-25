Let's focus on our 'whys'

The year 2020 was one for the history books, and 2021 is on track to be just as extraordinary.

During these unprecedented times, it is essential that we remember the 'whys' that drive us.

At Flow Jamaica, one of our 'whys' is connectivity. Our solutions are enabling children to access virtual learning platforms and supporting Jamaicans who work from home while keeping them connected.

We have been on a mission to connect more Jamaicans across the country, including restoring services and building out our network into more communities. We are positively impacting the lives of many and helping to move our country forward through the work we do.

The new year is an opportunity to rethink our business strategies and make the changes essential to meet customer needs and exceed their expectations.

The new year is also an opportunity for each person to consider their personal 'whys' in order to prepare themselves for success. Our sponsorship of the Jamaica Observer Limited's webinar series supports this focus.

The series will kick off tomorrow with a focus on charting your financial course. There is also the added value of a window for reflection as well as exposure to new ideas which, I hope, will empower all virtual attendees to thrive in 2021.

Kayon Mitchell is the Director, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement at Flow Jamaica