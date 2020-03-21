Jamaica observes two days of prayer and fasting

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Jamaicans are being called upon to observe two days of prayer and fasting as the country continues to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The call was made by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen during a proclamation read by custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, at a press conference held at the Faith Temple Assembly church in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday.

The two days of prayer and fasting, which was scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm yesterday, has been organised by the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches and is expected to come to an end at 6:00 pm on Sunday.

Sir Patrick, in his proclamation, appealed to all people of faith across the island and the Diaspora to observe any or all of the two days for prayer and fasting.

The governor general noted that during the period, prayers should focus on: Containment and elimination of COVID-19; healing for those infected by COVID-19; cure (vaccine) for the disease; combatting the economic fallout; enablement and protection of all medical professionals in the performance of their duties; the poor, needy, elderly, and vulnerable in the society; the security forces; the Government, the Church, the private sector, and all non-government organisations involved in the fight against COVID-19; and the members of the international community who presently suffer as a result of COVID-19.

According to Custos Pitkin, three of seven umbrella groups have indicated that they will close the doors of their sanctuaries from Sunday, March 22 until further notice.

He said these churches will be in touch with its congregants through social media, live-streaming, cable television, and telephone, to continue to instil faith and courage across the country.

He said churches that will remain open will adhere to the guidelines issued by the Government, which states that no more than 20 individuals should gather in any one area.

Custos Pitkin, in reminding Jamaicans to practise proper hygiene, also appealed for calm.

“We ask all Jamaicans to keep safe, to observe social distancing. We ask all Jamaicans to observe proper hygiene through or during this period,” stated Custos Pitkin.

He also commended the Government for its handling of the pandemic.

“I must also reiterate our commendation to our Government with the leadership that is being displayed by our prime minister [Andrew Holness] at this time, as he leads this country in this most difficult time. Our prayers and support stand with our Government and all of those in leadership as we face and go through this period together, in the name of our Lord who we trust. We shall and we will overcome,” stated Custos Pitkin.