Jamaica off US Trade Representative watch list

JAMAICA has been removed from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) watch list, which the country has been on for decades, the industry ministry said in a release yesterday.

This was made possible with the tabling of the Patents and Designs Bill by Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw, which led to the passage in January 2020 of the Patents and Designs Act to replace the country's outdated patent and industrial designs regime. The new Bill was developed in an effort to modernise Jamaica's patent and industrial designs regime and to implement its international obligations.

Jamaica's removal from the watch list was announced last week by the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, DC, United States in its annual Special 301 Report on the adequacy and effectiveness of trading partners' protection of intellectual property rights and the findings of its Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy (the Review), which highlights online and physical markets that reportedly engage in and facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy.

“This is truly a significant achievement for the Government and people of Jamaica. The US Embassy has been interacting with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, National Security and Justice Ministries,” said executive director of the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) Lilyclaire Bellamy.

She said the efforts of the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office, the commerce ministry and other arms of Government in enforcing intellectual property laws have also resulted in the significant achievement.