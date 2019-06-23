Jamaica Producers Group expanding its logistics business in UK

The Jamaica Producers Group (JPG) is expanding its logistics business in the European market, seeking to build-out a logistics hub in London, which is expected to be a multi-million-dollar venture.

JPG Group Managing Director Jeffrey Hall, who made the announcement at Friday's Annual General Meeting of the group at the Terra Nova Hotel in St Andrew reported to shareholders that the search has already started for a second warehouse facility in London to build-out a Caribbean logistic facility.

wSpeaking in an interview with the Jamaica Observer after this presentation, the JPG boss provided some details about the facility but was guarded about divulging any capital commitments. He was, however, open to speak about the size of the warehouse space being sought. Hall pointed out that a minimum of 20,000 square footage is needed for this logistic facility in London by the JPG subsidiary, Jamaica Producers Shipping Services, which is a leading United Kingdom-based supplier of full service Caribbean focused logistics.

JP Shipping serves retail and commercial customers in all aspects of full container load and less than container load logistics from its twin bases in London and Newport in Wales.

The JPG managing director disclosed that JP Shipping is seeking to acquire such a warehouse facility through a lease arrangement or straight purchase from an existing company in the warehousing business in London.

He explained that the logistics facility would receive cargo in the United Kingdom for distribution to the Caribbean and cargo coming from the Caribbean for distribution in the United Kingdom noting that cargo will be coming from many places in Europe and elsewhere destined for the Caribbean.

In its just released 2018/2019 annual report, the company indicated that: “JP Shipping continues to be a consistent contributor to JPG earnings but operates in a highly competitive market and with continued weakness of the British Pound Sterling margin pressures have compressed earnings.”

“The business has strong market position, delivering a high quality permanent service to customers, which has allowed the business to absorb some of the margin pressures in the short term,” Hall said.

In 2018 the business revamped its website to become the first UK freight forwarder to offer online bookings.

Turning to the global automotive logistics centre at Tinson Pen, Hall told the Sunday Observer that the facility has been a tremendous success and contributed significantly to the nearly $2 billion in profit by Kingston Wharves for the just ended 2018/2019 financial year.

Kingston Wharves manages the facility, which started operations almost two years now. He pointed out that later this year the group will be announcing the completion of the automotive logistic centre, when the company fully develops the 18 acres of property bought at Tinson Pen for this purpose.

Hall was quick to note that most of the 18-acre property has been developed, resulting in Kingston Wharves receiving some 100,000 motor vehicles for reshipping to the rest of the Caribbean, acknowledging that business has been extremely good and profitable.

“Shipments of motor vehicles have come from as far away as the Far East and Mexico, and we are expecting growth to go even further,” Hall remarked as he trumpeted the logistic centre as one of the best success stories for JPG for 2018/2019.

In concluding, the JPG managing director, who is in this 12th year at the helm, credited the successes of JPG in the area of logistics to the group's expansion mode to meet the demands of customers in the current era of competitive business.