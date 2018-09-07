Jamaica's consul general meets the Bidens in NY

Jamaica's Consul General to New York Trudy Deans yesterday met up with former US Vice-President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden at Prince Harry's charity — Walking With the Wounded — in New York City. Soldiers and supporters have been walking throughout the entire United States and ended their journey at the Queen Elizabeth Garden, yesterday. As key partners with the United Sates and the United KIngdon, Jamaica was invited to participate in honouring those who served.