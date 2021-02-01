Jamaica's NY consulate closes, staff member COVID-19 positive

New York , USA — As of today, the Jamaican Consulate here will be closed to the public, temporarily, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, a release late Friday from consul general to New York Alison Wilson said.

She said the office would be closed as a precautionary measure to organise a deep cleaning of the facility, which is located in Manhattan. The release advised that the office would be closed to the public for 10 days.

“The period is in line with the guidelines of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will ensure public safety and an opportunity for other staff members to self-quarantine,” Wilson said.

She noted that the consulate “remains fully committed to serving our fellow nationals during this challenging period, even as the condition of the affected staff member is continually monitored”.

The release noted that, while the closure may be an inconvenience, the consul general and some staff members would continue to man the telephone line (212-935 9000), and passport renewals could now be done directly, quickly, and safely online, using the machine-readable passport portal at www.pica.gov.jm.

At the same time, Wilson said that the consulate continued to take all necessary actions to protect the health and safety of its staff and members of the public, including directing symptomatic and asymptomatic employees to self-quarantine at home, increasing teleworking, encouraging social distancing, and other COVID-19 preventative measures.