Jamaica spends $3.8 billion so far to fight COVID-19
THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has so far spent $3.8 billion on efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 7.
A total of just under $6 billion has, to date, been budgeted for the Ministry of Health and Wellness for its response efforts.
“We have also leveraged a joined up government approach to the pandemic, while mobilising the support of the people of Jamaica to help to protect us all from the COVID-19 risk, including the provision of some $775 million in financial support to our health authorities to help meet the needs associated with the response efforts,” Dr Tufton said.
He also informed that $89 million has been spent on infrastructural upgrades, including equipping hospitals with an additional 63 intensive care and high-dependency units.
Also, some $1.7 billion has been spent on the provision of medical equipment, such as personal protective gear and COVID-19 test kits.
In addition, more than $500 million has been spent to procure prescription drugs through the National Health Fund, to ensure the effective treatment of the symptoms of people with COVID-19.
“Other costs include the retrofitting of facilities to quarantine and/or isolate and care for persons who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19,” Dr Tufton said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy