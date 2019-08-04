Jamaica to host regional workshop on road safety
A two-day workshop aimed at providing an overview of the status of road safety mortality, motorisation, transport policies, and infrastructure in the English-speaking Caribbean countries will be held in Jamaica later this week.
The Caribbean Road Safety Regional Workshop, which gets underway in Kingston on Thursday, is also aimed at strengthening the intersectoral work on road safety in the countries and exchanging road safety experiences in transportation policies, infrastructure, legislation, and data management.
It is being convened by several institutions of the United Nations including the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, UNECLAC, UNECE, PAHO/WHO as well as the the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and organised by Jamaica's Ministry of Transport and the National Road Safety Council .
The organisers said that the capacity-building workshop will bring together international experts and representatives from Caribbean English-speaking countries to discuss safe systems approach and urban mobility policies.
It is also intended to promote a stronger regulatory and enforcement framework; optimise data management for improved planning and policy making; as well as best practices for vehicle safety, including powered motor cycles.
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton as well as Jean Todt, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety and Therese Turner-Jones, the IDB representative for Jamaica, will address the opening ceremony.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy