Jamaica to host regional workshop on road safety

A two-day workshop aimed at providing an overview of the status of road safety mortality, motorisation, transport policies, and infrastructure in the English-speaking Caribbean countries will be held in Jamaica later this week.

The Caribbean Road Safety Regional Workshop, which gets underway in Kingston on Thursday, is also aimed at strengthening the intersectoral work on road safety in the countries and exchanging road safety experiences in transportation policies, infrastructure, legislation, and data management.

It is being convened by several institutions of the United Nations including the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, UNECLAC, UNECE, PAHO/WHO as well as the the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and organised by Jamaica's Ministry of Transport and the National Road Safety Council .

The organisers said that the capacity-building workshop will bring together international experts and representatives from Caribbean English-speaking countries to discuss safe systems approach and urban mobility policies.

It is also intended to promote a stronger regulatory and enforcement framework; optimise data management for improved planning and policy making; as well as best practices for vehicle safety, including powered motor cycles.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton as well as Jean Todt, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety and Therese Turner-Jones, the IDB representative for Jamaica, will address the opening ceremony.