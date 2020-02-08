Jamaica to market Falmouth as tourism destination

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has announced that plans are advanced to set up a team that will establish an individual brand for the fledgling resort town of Falmouth, to market the historic area as a tourism destination.

Currently, major hotels in and around Falmouth are marketed as being in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.

“I am about to establish a team which will be looking at creating a brand for Falmouth so that we can begin to market Falmouth as a destination... So it's time for Falmouth to come into its own as a destination,” Bartlett revealed.

“So the whole purpose of creating this team is to make sure that there is a Falmouth brand with its own motifs and own allurement [as well as] it's own message — and that message we will use to market Falmouth,” he continued.

The tourism minister stressed that Falmouth is on the cusp of taking off as a tourism destination.

“Falmouth is going places. We are working on some things that are going to be out of sight in terms of where this town is going to be in the next five to 10 years,” Bartlett remarked.

He was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a walk-through of the nearly completed Falmouth Artisan Village, which will be the first of its kind on the island, and forms part of the US$5.7-million Hampden Wharf Development Project being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

Situated close to the Falmouth port, cruise passengers will have the opportunity to get a first-hand view of artisans at work. They will also be able to order a piece of craft of their choice when the cruise vessel arrives in the morning, and get it in time for their departure.

Bartlett argued that the facility will have the Falmouth brand prominently displayed.

“So the branding for this artisan village, for example, is going to have 'Falmouth Artisan',” Bartlett told reporters.

The village — located on 1.6 hectares of land owned by the Port Authority of Jamaica — will consist of 47 shops with five themed restaurants and bars, 12 mini stalls, 18 artisan shops, and 12 major shops.

Other features of the Hampden Wharf Development Project include the extension of the port, paved surfaces and defined paths, landscaped areas, storyboards where applicable, and adaptive reuse of historic buildings.

“This [Wednesday] afternoon we are taking a final walk-through before the handing over of the long-awaited, much-anticipated, and revolutionary, and indeed, game-changer [project]. This concept we have developed to respond to the need for a greater insertion of our small and medium entrepreneur in the tourism value chain, and to ensure that there is, for the visitor, a unique experience born from the creativity of the Jamaican artisans.

“This facility, which began construction just a little under three years ago, is now in the final stage of execution,” Bartlett stated.