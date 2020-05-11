Jamaica to receive medical supplies from Europe

The European Union (EU) will be making a second donation of medical supplies and equipment to Jamaica in support of the country's efforts to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the head of the EU Delegation here, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, has announced.

Wasilewska said that the items include monitors, infusion pumps and intensive care unit (ICU) beds to support the treatment of Jamaicans who become infected with COVID-19. On Friday, health authorities in Jamaica said that the island had recorded 490 positive cases, the highest in the English-speaking Caribbean.

There have been nine deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December and resulting in more than 250,000 deaths and infection to nearly four million people worldwide.

Wasilewska, in a statement to mark Europe Day 2020, said she understands that the medical supplies have already arrived here “and will be delivered to the Government shortly.

“They couldn't be more timely,” she said.

In April, Government received 29 ventilators valued at approximately one million euros (One euro=US$$1.29 cents) from the EU, to support patients in intensive care in hospitals and to treat those infected with COVID-19.

Europe Day, observed on May 9 every year, celebrates peace and unity across the continent and relations between the EU and partner countries like Jamaica.

In her statement, the European diplomat noted that this year's observance marks 45 years of partnership between Jamaica and the EU and is taking place at a time when Jamaica, the region and the world are fighting a war against the coronavirus.

She said that Jamaica and the EU share a “special relationship and a mutual commitment to doing all we can to ensure that everyone has a chance to live in peace and dignity”.

“The challenge has only just begun and today, as we celebrate the 45 years of our relationship, we know only too well that we are stronger together,” she added.