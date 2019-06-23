Jamaica wants to take advantage of 'fourth industrial revolution'
The Jamaica Government says it is working assiduously to ensure its nationals are able to exploit the potential opportunities anticipated with the onset of the technologically driven fourth industrial revolution.
Addressing the 37th annual Caribbean Conference of Accountants, which ended in Kingston yesterday, Government legislator, Juliet Holness, said the present administration, headed by her husband, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has been taking steps to bolster investments in education; boost capital expenditure, particularly targeting infrastructure development; and undertake institutional strengthening.
She said these “are some of the strategic areas of focus that we believe will enable us to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution”.
The conference, hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC), was held under the theme 'Navigating Global Disruption; Creating Opportunities,” and the Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, said that global technological developments have, in less than two decades, advanced from conceptualisation and experimentation to practical implementation of engagements.
“This signals that Jamaica, and the Caribbean in general, must be prepared for the opportunities today that do not exist,” she said, adding that the Government has moved to advance the teaching-learning process at the early childhood, primary and tertiary levels.
“The global disruptions that are taking place require people who are emotionally intelligent, agile and critical thinkers. We have had to make a shift. We believe that the investments that we are making, primarily in our young people, will enable Jamaica to take full advantage of the new emerging world,” she argued.
Holness told the estimated 600 delegates from 22 countries that significant investments have been made in infrastructure, citing this as key to Jamaica's ongoing growth and development.
She said that while expenditure in this area has been constrained in the past due to the extent of Jamaica's indebtedness, programmed allocations have doubled over the last four years, moving from $30 billion to nearly $72 billion as earmarked in the 2019/20 budget.
