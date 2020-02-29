Jamaican banker quits job to volunteer on Logos Hope

WALKING away from her cushy job in 2018 to volunteer on the floating book ship Logos Hope was not a tough decision for Chantell Jolly.

The 27-year-old, who had just gotten a promotion when she quit her corporate job, believes she's living her purpose.

“I believe in Jesus; I am a Christian and I feel that this is the direction the Lord was leading me,” the former Bank Of Nova Scotia employee told the Jamaica Observer following the official opening ceremony of Logos Hope — the international floating book fair — at Caribbean Cement Company pier in Rockfort, Kingston, on Thursday.

After working at the bank for five years Jolly's passion to serve manifested.

Following one of the many trips on the floating book fair in 2017, the Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha” alumnus, who was Thursday clad in a sleveless bandana dress, said she realised that she wanted to become a part of the 400 volunteers from 60 nations who travel around the world offering knowledge and assistance.

“I felt as though this was the time and this was the season for it, so I started putting things in place to make the transition,” she said. “This is not a paid job; it is not a paying job, so I needed to raise support.”

Knowing that she needed money to sustain herself as well as support from her family, Jolly sold her car.

She also noted that after she had explained her plans to her mother, her family was shocked but supportive of her decision, nonetheless.

The Transform Life Church member said it was also important to have the clergy's blessing as well.

A month shy of a year following her application, the adventure began.

“For me, it was like saying yes to God. You know, like I am willing to do it one hundred per cent for You, even though I don't know what this step beyond here will look like. I am trusting Him and his purpose, so that for me was very exciting. Confirmation of course was another exciting thing because this is something I desire to do,” she explained.

Highlighting that her faith level grew, she explained further that everything began falling in place.

The Harbour View, St Andrew, native who signed a one-year contract after her two-year agreement ended in February 2020, has been promoted twice.

According to Jolly, six months after she began working in the library she was promoted to travel co-ordinator. After 18 months in that capacity she was promoted to human resource administrator two weeks ago.

A joyful Jolly said during her tenure on the ship she has been able to reminisce on her many visits with her family over the years.

“My parents love reading so that was a part of me growing up and I can remember most of my Bibles came from the ship, so my parents would come when the ship is here, purchase books, and I am convinced they were stocking up because I remember Christmas we would get Bibles as gifts. Those Bible covers were the cute ones. I remember getting those stuff on-board. Not fully understanding it, I felt like that was definitely a set-up with how my parents were so connected with the ship. Years later I am on-board, so I am that little girl on-board.”