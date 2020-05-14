Jamaican-born US legislator calls for passage of 'Right to Monitor Act'

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — A Jamaican-born legislator here is calling on his colleagues, and all New Yorkers, to join him in his push to pass the Right to Monitor Act (A.1360), that would codify into law the right of all New Yorkers to record police activity throughout the state.

New York State Assemblyman Nick Perry, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn, told the Caribbean Media Corporation yesterday that “a quick scan of social media in the past week will highlight the benefit and great need for New Yorkers to feel assured that they, indeed, have a right to monitor and record police arrests and activity occurring in public places.

“These amateur videographers often shine a bright light on police brutality and abuses of power,” Perry said. “Such recordings have played a major role in helping to advance the conversation for criminal justice reform across our city, state and nation.

“However, those who photograph police activity are often subject to harassment and/or false arrest,” he added. “The need to codify this right to monitor is paramount.”

The veteran legislator said his Right to Monitor Act would protect the right to record police activity.

“In so many of the recordings, which capture blatant police misconduct, the officers on scene often turn their attention to the individual recording the activity in order to hinder the recording, destroy the evidence, or arrest the individual on trumped-up charges.

“I have seen countless recordings where police officers approached and impeded citizens who were in no way interfering with their official duties,” he added. “They shined their flashlights into the lens, formed a human wall to block the camera's view, or worse, physically knocked away the recording device.

“My personal belief is that anyone, with a badge or without, who goes to such great lengths to avoid being recorded, needs a camera pointed at them,” Perry added.

He said his measure is currently on the floor of the New York State Assembly and is ready for passage.

The Bill is co-sponsored in the New York Senate by State Senator Kevin Parker, representative for the largely Caribbean 21st Senatorial District in Brooklyn.