Jamaican escapes T&T airport after being denied entry

Monday, June 03, 2019

Print this page Email A Friend!


PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The police are probing an incident in which a Jamaican, who was refused entry into the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, eluded immigration and airline security officials and left the Piarco International Airport last Saturday.

The Sunday Guardian newspaper reports that the Jamaican man, who is in his early 20s, arrived here late Friday aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston.

It's reported that the man —whose name was not released — has pend­ing drug-re­lat­ed mat­ters in Ja­maica and had previously at­tempt­ed to en­ter Trinidad on three occasions.

When he attempted to re-enter the country last Friday, he was stopped by immigration authorities and placed in an immigration detention holding room at the airport.

How­ev­er, when im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cers went to check on the man early Saturday, he could not be found.

The Guardian reports that of­fi­cers lat­er dis­cov­ered that the man had re­moved a ceil­ing tile in the roof of the room and climbed in­side the area.

The Air­ports Au­thor­i­ty of T&T (AATT), in a statement late Saturday, con­firmed that the Ja­maican had es­caped from im­mi­gra­tion and air­line se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cials and left the air­port.

The au­thor­i­ty ad­vis­es that by law, peo­ple who were re­fused en­try by the Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion be­come the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of the air­line.

The AATT said that it was not in a po­si­tion to dis­cuss se­cu­ri­ty mea­sures be­ing put in place to pre­vent a re­cur­rence of this sit­u­a­tion.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT