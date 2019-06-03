Jamaican escapes T&T airport after being denied entry

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The police are probing an incident in which a Jamaican, who was refused entry into the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, eluded immigration and airline security officials and left the Piarco International Airport last Saturday.

The Sunday Guardian newspaper reports that the Jamaican man, who is in his early 20s, arrived here late Friday aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston.

It's reported that the man —whose name was not released — has pend­ing drug-re­lat­ed mat­ters in Ja­maica and had previously at­tempt­ed to en­ter Trinidad on three occasions.

When he attempted to re-enter the country last Friday, he was stopped by immigration authorities and placed in an immigration detention holding room at the airport.

How­ev­er, when im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cers went to check on the man early Saturday, he could not be found.

The Guardian reports that of­fi­cers lat­er dis­cov­ered that the man had re­moved a ceil­ing tile in the roof of the room and climbed in­side the area.

The Air­ports Au­thor­i­ty of T&T (AATT), in a statement late Saturday, con­firmed that the Ja­maican had es­caped from im­mi­gra­tion and air­line se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cials and left the air­port.

The au­thor­i­ty ad­vis­es that by law, peo­ple who were re­fused en­try by the Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion be­come the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of the air­line.

The AATT said that it was not in a po­si­tion to dis­cuss se­cu­ri­ty mea­sures be­ing put in place to pre­vent a re­cur­rence of this sit­u­a­tion.