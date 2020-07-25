Jamaican gets top post at ITC
UNITED NATIONS (CMC) – The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres yesterday announced the appointment of Jamaican Pamela Coke-Hamilton as the executive director of the International Trade Centre (ITC).
The ITC is the joint agency of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) for trade and international business development.
She succeeds Arancha González Laya of Spain.
The UN chief said Coke-Hamilton, who is currently the director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UNCTAD, “brings a breadth of experience and expertise in trade-related capacity-building and sustainable development, having served with the Jamaican Government, the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) member states in trade negotiations and multilateral institutions, including the Organization of American States and Inter-American Development Bank”.
She previously served as executive director of the Barbados-based Caribbean Export Development Agency, strengthening the capacity of private sector and micro, small and medium enterprises through investment promotion.
She holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree in international relations from The University of the West Indies.
