Jamaican national among four charged with murder of businessman
PORT OF SPAIN (CMC) — Police have charged four people, including a 34-year-old Jamaican national with murder after the body of a 64-year-old businessman was found buried behind an unfinished concrete structure in Lowlands, Tobago last month.
In a statement, the police said that Kourtney Grayson, as well as 40-year-old Nigel Winchester, 36-year-old Dwayne Marcelle and 54-year-old Margaret Waheed Jattan, had been charged with the murder of the businessman, Koongebeharry Jaisarie, on June 23.
Police said that the Jamaican and Jattan live in Trinidad while the other two accused are from Tobago.
“The four were formally charged on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC. They are expected to appear virtually at the Scarborough Magistrates' Court,” the police said in a statement
Jaisarie, who lives in Carenage, in west Trinidad, was reported missing on June 7. He was last seen in Trinidad on June 4 when he travelled to Tobago and his body was discovered on June 23 after investigators exhumed the body from a grave, approximately eight feet deep.
