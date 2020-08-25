Jamaican on fact-finding mission to Libya

GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) – The UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet has appointed a Jamaican as one of the members of an independent fact-finding mission on Libya.

In a statement, Bachelet said that Tracy Robinson will join Mohamed Auajjar of Morocco and Chalita Beyani of Zambia and the United Kingdom.

The fact-finding mission was established by the Human Rights Council in June to document alleged human rights violations, and abuses of international human rights and international humanitarian law committed by all parties in Libya since 2016.

According to Bachelet, the deterioration of the security situation in the country, as well as the absence of a functioning udicial system, underscored the importance of the work of the team of independent experts.

The mission will also serve as an essential mechanism to address the widespread impunity for human rights violations and abuses committed.

The Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya will provide an oral update at the Human Rights Council later in September, which will be followed by a comprehensive written report next year.