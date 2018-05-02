Jamaican plays role in registering new British Prince

The Westminster City Council registrar who yesterday formally registered the birth of the newest member of Britain's Royal Family — Prince Louis Arthur Charles — is a Jamaican.

Sixty-eight-year-old Patricia Gordon, who once called Gayle, St Mary, home and attended Gayle Primary School, arrived in the United Kingdom on December 22, 1965 and said she became the first black woman and only Jamaican to hold office at Westminster City Council.

The British tabloids reported yesterday that HRH Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge's birth certificate had been made public and that Gordon had gone to the royal couple to get it signed.

“I got up this morning at 5:30, a little earlier than usual, to get ready for work as I was chosen to register the birth of the newest member of the Royal Family at Kensington Palace,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer in an exclusive interview yesterday.

“I arrived at Kensington Palace at 10:50 am, presented two forms of identification — my passport and driver's licence. My photo was also taken prior to being ushered into the palace,” she said, adding that she also underwent security clearance on Monday.

Her wait, she said, was not long, and she was soon acknowledging Prince William with a perfunctory curtsey ahead of the formalities.

“I had to go through the form with him. It was mere formality asking him his name, was he married, the baby's date of birth, etc, etc... On completion we both checked the form. He thanked me and that was it,” Gordon explained, adding that she then told Prince William “Your son, Your Royal Highness, is now registered.”

Gordon told the Observer that she found the Prince to be “wonderful and charming” and declared it “a great honour to register and formally welcome the latest addition to the Royal Family”.

“I want you to know that the council was established on July 1, 1837 and that I have been here for 33 years registering births, marriages, deaths, plus performing civil marriages. I am very proud to have represented the country of my birth,” Gordon said.

“My parents would have been so proud of me,” continued the mother of three children, grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of two.

— Novia McDonald-Whyte