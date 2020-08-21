Jamaican sentenced to 5 years in Florida lottery scheme
FLORIDA, United States (AP) — A Jamaican man has been sentenced to five years and six months in federal prison in the United States for running a lottery scheme in Florida and his home country.
A federal judge in Jacksonville sentenced Darryl Cleon Forbes, 27, earlier this week, according to court records. The court also ordered Forbes to forfeit US$2.4 million and pay US$1.1 million in restitution.
He pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
From 2015 to 2017, Forbes and others operated a fraudulent sweepstakes scheme, prosecutors said. Forbes and his co-conspirators, posing as FBI and Department of Treasury officials, falsely informed victims in the US that they had won a prize in a sweepstakes and had to pay various fees and taxes to retrieve their prize. The group often targeted the elderly.
No victim of the conspiracy ever received a promised prize, investigators said. Forbes and his co-conspirators kept all the money.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy