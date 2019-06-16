Jamaican spirit on show at today's start of 8th Diaspora Conference

ONCE again, J Wray & Nephew Limited has committed to the successful staging of the Biennial Diaspora Conference, set for the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston from today, June 16, to June 20.

J Wray & Nephew Limited has been a consistent supporter of the Diaspora Conference, now in its eighth year of staging, and, like in 2017 when the conference was last held, the company will remain a “legacy partner” of the function, which will have as its theme this year – 'Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development.'.

Overall, the company's financial contribution to the Diaspora Conference exceeds J$3million.

Hosted under the auspices of Jamaica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the 2019 staging of the Diaspora Conference is expected to live up to the lively “spirit” that the event has morphed into, which has resulted in tangible recommendations being made and decisions reached for the betterment of Jamaica.

“J Wray & Nephew Limited is associated with winners and winning events, and that is why the company has decided to continue its long-standing relationship with the now Biennial Diaspora Conference,” said the company's Chairman Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence.

“Interestingly, the Biennial Conference will be held in Kingston and we at J Wray & Nephew Limited view it as a kind of homecoming to the birthplace of our great company which was started by John Wray with the opening of a tavern in downtown Kingston close to the Jamaica Conference Centre almost 200 years ago,” said Lawrence, who will also be moderating one of the sessions this year.

J Wray & Nephew Limited's involvement in the Diaspora Conference will also include a welcome cocktail event on the opening night — a collaborative effort with GraceKennedy Limited which will also feature the brands of both companies.

By extension, other collaborative efforts are being staged by J Wray & Nephew Limited with product support to other companies during their events. The companies include GraceKennedy and Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS).

“We look forward again to fruitful discussions that will redound to the benefit of Jamaica, what with so many participants from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in particular, as well as others from elsewhere around the globe, all set to make their mark in a tangible, collective way,” Lawrence continued.