Jamaican wanted for murder in US held in Negril; to be extradited

JAMAICAN-BORN Leroy Headley, one of America's 15 most wanted who fled the United States almost two years ago, yesterday waived his extradition hearing rights and will be returned to Vermont where he is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Anako “Annette” Lumumba, who had two children for him.

When the extradition matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court minutes after 10:00 am, a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that Headley was arrested on February 4, 2020.

The prosecutor further told the court that the 38-year-old was wanted with second degree murder and another charge.

Parish Judge Vaughn Smith asked Headley if he understood why he was before the court.

“Yes,” replied Headley, who was clad in a blue T-shirt and dark pants.

Smith, while explaining to Headley that he had a right to an extradition hearing, advised him that he also has a right to waive the hearing as well.

However, the wanted man said he wishes to return to the United States.

The extradition documents were subsequently brought to him by a police officer, and immediately Headley signed them.

According to US-based WCAX News, Lumumba, 33, was shot dead at the family home in South Burlington on May 3, 2018. Police said Headley admitted to the shooting in a call to a family member after he fled the area. He had been on the run ever since.

Police were first alerted to the murder when a relative of Headley's walked into a Massachusetts police station and said a family member of his may have just shot his girlfriend. Police arrived at the Southview Drive home in South Burlington to find Lumumba dead inside. A manhunt was subsequently launched for Headley.

Authorities said they later found Headley's vehicle in Albany, New York, and believed he was hiding in Philadelphia. They were also investigating his ties to Jamaica, Las Vegas, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Headley who has been on the US Marshals radar was spotted in Negril on Sunday driving a motor vehicle.

Marshals told WCAX News they believe the Headley case was the first from Vermont ever elevated to the service's “15 Most Wanted List”, Headley was recently featured on the national crime show In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Since Lumumba's slaying, family members in Vermont have been caring for her children.