Jamaicans benefit from $40m in US scholarships

SIX Jamaicans are among hundreds worldwide to benefit from the 2019 US Government-funded International Exchange programmes and fellowships — Fulbright and Humphrey.

This year's cohort has benefited from approximately $40 million in funding, a release from the US Embassy in Kingston said.

According to the release, this year's diverse group of scholars will pursue their post-graduate degrees in a range of areas and eagerly look forward to career enrichment and the acquisition of best practices, with the hopes of improving their local entities.

“This year's batch was very competitive and the selection process was very rigorous,” said counsellor for public affairs at the US Embassy in Kingston, Jeremiah Knight. “They are eager to make a difference, and we look forward to them doing their best and returning to give of what they've learned to Jamaica.”

The Fulbright programme has two sets of scholarships. There is the Fulbright Graduate Student Program, which is open to Jamaicans who completed an undergraduate degree locally. Chavon Rogers, Kelley-Ann Lindo and Ren-Neasha Blake were this year's recipients in that category.

“Rochelle Channer Miller and Nicola Satchell were chosen for the Fulbright (LASPAU) scholarship. This is for tertiary faculty development, specifically persons teaching at the local university level,” the release said.

Additionally, Cerita Buchanan was selected for the Humphrey Program, a one-year fellowship which provides leadership and career enrichment in the United States, the release said.

The recipients' programmes span the realms of political science, public administration and policy, urban and regional planning, sociology, higher education, and the fine arts.

“Every year the selection gets more difficult, as such qualified persons apply. But so many more can benefit,” said Knight.

Knight is therefore encouraging more people to pay keen attention to the embassy's website and social media handles, as a wide range of opportunities often become available.

“These aren't just for studies, but we do have grants for funding and other programs often become available,” he said. “We do have a grant call now open so persons should go check it out.”

The US Government has offered scholarship opportunities through the Fulbright and Humphrey programmes to Jamaicans even before Jamaica's Independence in 1962, the release said.