Jamaicans encouraged to guard gains

MINISTER without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth & Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr is encouraging Jamaicans to guard their gains, stay focused, work harder and smarter, and achieve their goals.

Delivering the main address at the official launch of the Palmer's Cross Community Development Committee (CDC) in Clarendon, on July 18, the minister said when people try to move forward in a state of growth and sustainable development, challenges will occur, “so guard your gains”.

He advised members of the new CDC to put in place measures to maintain transparency and accountability, because it is about the community, and not just the executive.

The minister said he is expecting firmness from the executive and that they will be the catalyst for citizen participation.

“Mr President, I expect you to lead the charge so that the CDC does not become an inclusive group, but must be the place where youngsters can come and present ideas that will not only benefit Palmer's Cross but will shape the world,” he said.

The major projects presented by the new CDC will see the community providing gainful and sustainable employment for residents.

With feasibility studies already carried out, plans are far advanced to use dormant ponds and natural lakes in the area for the production of fish.

Meanwhile, project manager for the Palmer's Cross CDC, Ricardo Lethman, who gave an overview of the projects, said they will be seeking markets for the fish in the communities.

“If we have five natural lakes and land space to develop 10 fish ponds within our community, we could create opportunities for young people to buy and sell fish. We have spoken with Digicel, who will donate the stalls,” he said.

Other related projects include duck breeding, bee-keeping, fish breeding, and ornamental fish farming. Food For The Poor has committed to assist with training in building the boxes for the bees and how to do bee farming not just among the members of the CDC but all residents who are interested in the project as an entrepreneurial venture.

Lethman also announced plans to establish a water park around one of the largest natural lakes in the community, known as Parker Pond.

“We have done the soil testing and we are now seeking funding to build a natural lake, fence it and build a park around it. People can come there to relax and rent fishing lines to do fishing. It will be for both economic and recreational purposes,” he noted.

— JIS