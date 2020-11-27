Jamaicans encouraged to take climate change seriously

MINISTER of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr is appealing for citizens to take climate change more seriously and support the Government's mitigation efforts.

“Climate change is a challenge that requires a whole-of-society approach. Public, private and civil society actors must play a serious role to attain the future we want for our country – a low-carbon and climate-resilient society,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr was speaking to JIS News at the virtual launch of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Civil Society Organisation (CSO) project held recently at Jamaica House.

The project, valued at more than US$1.2 million, aims to strengthen the CSO's role in supporting the Government's action on climate change at the community level.

This will be undertaken by enhancing CSO engagement, scaling up innovative climate change solutions among CSOs, building their capacity to access and deliver climate finance, and strengthening the GCF project pipeline by integrating CSO-led/co-led climate change interventions.

Seven Caribbean countries will benefit from the undertaking – Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Suriname, with the Climate Change Division in the ministry being the lead national designated authority.

The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute is the implementing entity and delivery partner for the project.

Minister Charles Jr welcomed the project, which, he noted, is being launched at a time when the nation is marking 25 years of climate action.

“It is through co-led climate change projects like this that the country seeks to continuously address climate change at every level,” he noted.

On November 12, the minister announced that a multisectoral task force will be established by the ministry to support and advance the country's development agenda and to ensure that climate change adaptation efforts are sustainable.