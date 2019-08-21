Jamaicans help mark 230th anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, French National Day

WAY back in 1789 France, an angry crowd stormed the Bastille, a state prison in Paris known for housing anti-government prisoners. The crowd wanted ammunition to support their cause.

But their action has come to symbolise the French Revolution, and is celebrated worldwide every July 14, including in Jamaica ,where fine French wine wet the palates of a loyal group of expats, French language and culture lovers and diplomats, commemorating one of the most significant events of world history.

The Jamaica Observer was there this year, to bring you, even if belatedly, the joyous celebrations on the immaculately manicured lawns of the French Embassy at Hillcrest Avenue in Kingston, under the gracious host, Ambassador Denys Wibaux: