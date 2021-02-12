Jamaicans in US hail 'Butch' Stewart as visionary, compassionate man

NEW YORK, USA — Jamaicans across the United States have described Gordon “Butch” Stewart as an iconic entrepreneur who rose from being a modest salesman to the head of a large conglomerate.

“Mr Stewart was a visionary and compassionate individual who has left an indelible mark on Jamaica. His contribution to the development of Jamaica from a business perspective and as a contributor to charitable causes was immeasurable,” said Ronnie Hammick, president of the Ex-Correctional Officers of Jamaica Inc.

Hammick's sentiment was shared by almost all the nationals who spoke with the Jamaica Observer, which is one of the successful companies founded by Stewart. He noted that Stewart's success as a businessman would continue to have a great impact on employment in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean.

Wayne Golding, a leading member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, said Stewart was a good example of how succession planning should be undertaken, by grooming one of his sons, Adam Stewart, to succeed him.

He also described the late business leader as a stand out across the world because of his Sandals hotel brand.

“There is a sense within the Jamaican community here that we have lost a family member with the passing of Mr Stewart,” Golding said.

He, however, expressed confidence that Stewart's legacy would continue to contribute to Jamaica's advancement.

Stewart was especially close to Jamaicans in the Diaspora while he operated the now defunct Air Jamaica, the national airline which he put at their disposal to assist Jamaica in times of great stress.

Sadie Campbell, who heads the Jamaica Progressive League, said Stewart's passing would be negatively felt, as he was one who strived to see Jamaica “reach new heights” and “one of those responsible for putting Jamaica on the world map of business”.

Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia founder Jackie Watson said Stewart's passing is a very sad event. She also said he was one of the people she had wanted to meet.

“I wanted to learn whatever I could from him regarding how to successfully operate and run a business,” she divulged, adding that Stewart would be sadly missed. She also noted his vast contribution to the hotel and tourism industry had been recognised worldwide.