Jamaicans tip Biden as Americans vote

With Americans heading to the polls tomorrow to determine whether Donald Trump will serve a second term as president, or be replaced by Democartic candidate Joe Biden, many Jamaicans are closely watching the outcome.

With both presidential candidates holding seemingly polar views on issues that hold great significance for Jamaica, including immigration, climate change and trade, there is an increased interest both here and in the Diaspora in the electoral process this time around.

Jamaicans who were polled by the Observer across several parishes over the weekend were largely in support of the Democratic team, which includes vice-president hopeful Kamala Harris, whose father is a Jamaican. Here are the responses.

Ina Bryan:

I want the Democratic Party to win the election. I want them to win because I'm not satisfied with the present president, Trump, and his Administration. He seems to be autocratic and he does not like black people. I like Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris and, because of her Jamaican connection, I think she will represent us and do a fair job.

Dr Maureen Campbell:

I am interested in the American election and I would love for Joe Biden to win. He is a Democrat and some of the things he is standing for they are good for everybody and President Trump has had his reign and it has been disastrous and I think the people really need a change. I think if Trump wins it is going to impact our country and others negatively. I also support the Democrats because Kamala Harris believes in some of the things I believe in and being a Jamaican even makes it more.

Edward Fuller:

I'm not totally interested in the American election, but because of friends and relatives I would like to see they get rid of Mr Trump. I would like for Jamaicans to have the privilege to travel there without any problem, and go there and work to earn a living and not being afraid of been deported or something like that. The way Mr Trump is going I think people might not be able to travel to America if he wins again. I would be very pleased to see the back of him.

Raymond Smith:

I think Donald Trump will win because the Americans love the policies that he has for America, especially with regards to the business community. He has provided a number of tax breaks for a lot of American companies which had left the US. Since Donald Trump is in power, a number of these companies have returned to the USA, and a lot more jobs have been provided for Americans.

Gillian McFarlane:

It is without question that the US election is important and that Joe Biden would be in country's best interest. Trump's constant downplay of all issues is unsettling.

Bruce McFarlane:

I think Trump will win simply because white America makes up a majority of the population. Trump does not have a lot of minority [supporters] but that's OK since his base is solid. He is the only president I know that can say or do anything and his base remains faithful. Most, including me, expected him to do poorly after he won the 2016 election. We had no idea how he would perform. He has exceeded most expectations. People were predicting that the economy would collapse or there was going to be a major war. None of that happened. Instead the economy was booming (before the virus), unemployment was low, major trade successes, etc. The polls say that he is behind but just like 2016, I think we are in for a major surprise.

Daniel Fider:

Yes, I am interested in the US election. I am a US citizen, so I am interested in voting. I am supporting Joe Biden at this time and for a number of reasons. We are just not satisfied with what the current president is doing.

Shawn Simpson:

Presently I think Biden would be a better choice, the reason being in terms of policies I think he would be a better candidate. I think Trump in essence is irrational. I don't think he really caters for anybody but himself, so I think Biden would be the better one to win.

Ionie Porter:

I know Donald Trump is gonna win but I would love Donald Trump to be out of that [White] House from as late as yesterday, because [he] is only for the whites and not the blacks.

Omega Henningham:

Trump nah win that is a fact, because the majority of the people weh mi see coming out and participating in the voting is the next participant [Biden] people dem.

Rajae Danvers:

This 2020 US election has been, and continues to be, an interesting one. I keep up with the US elections because of how exciting it is. A day in politics in the US is like a week in Jamaica. Things change so rapidly and I find what they find newsworthy particularly interesting. Now who for the win?…It's pretty hard to call if you ask me. Looking at it now, all recent polls show Biden over 50 per cent in front of his opponent. He has become far more popular than President Trump and we see a huge, and never before seen, early voter turnout . Could it be that people really want change? Possibly, but I am still stunted by what happened in 2016 with Hillary Clinton, so this election has me at the edge of my seat.

Lynford Swaby:

Yes, I'm interested in the election and I think Biden is going to win because Trump do more bad than good.

Washington Rodrigues:

I am interested in the outcome but I am not interested in the election. I have a feeling that Donald Trump is going to win. I don't follow the trends or anything but I believe it will be Trump.