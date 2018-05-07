Jamaicans urged to expand to Alberta

Jamaica's High Commissioner to Canada Janice Miller is urging government agencies and private companies in Jamaica to look at expanding their footprint in Alberta, one of the fastest-growing provinces in Canada.

The high commissioner was welcoming guests and 40 exhibitors during a reception ahead of the second annual Jamaica National Expo.

The event was held over two days at Pearson Convention Centre in Brampton on Saturday, April 28, and at Ruby Foo's Hotel in Montreal on April 30 under the theme 'Connect, Learn and Grow'.

According to Miller, the major growth centre for Canada will be in the west, as recent labour figures and age demographics indicate that Alberta will grow by 17 per cent, while Ontario will only grow by 3.8 per cent by 2030.

“Therefore, I guess I'm putting in a plug to say that, maybe when you think about spreading your wings, Alberta could be an area of focus,” she recommended.

Miller further pointed out that Canada was in a good place at this time... with the right business environment. She also advised that a recent census indicated that 340,000 Jamaicans were residing in Canada.

Earl Samuels, chief development financing officer of The Jamaica National Group, in his opening remarks at the expo said that last year's inaugural expo held in Brampton, Toronto, was informative.

“It raised our consciousness about the need among Jamaicans in Canada for more information about goods and services available from Jamaica,” he stated.

Samuels said that the success of the 2017 expo, which drew more than 6,000 attendees, made it imperative that the event be staged for a second year and expanded.

“This will ensure that we reach more persons and provide greater opportunities for investment and development,” he said. adding. “The restructuring of the Jamaica National Group, with its holding companies for financial and non-financial services, is now better poised to serve our members, locally and in the Diaspora,” he added

Harrington Stephenson, manager of the JN Representative Office, said the success of last year's expo is an indicator of the existing hunger for information and opportunities, among people in Canada, regarding Jamaica.

Along with the JN Representative Office in Canada, JN Group member companies at the expo included JN Bank, JN Life Insurance and JN Money Services.

Government agencies and corporate entities participating in the expo included the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Registrar General's Department, National Housing Trust, Tax Administration Jamaica, Jamaica Customs, National Land Agency, and Jamaica Mortgage Bank.

Corporate participants included Selective Homes, West Indies Home Contractors, Kemtek Development & Construction Limited, and Moreland Development.