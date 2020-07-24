Jamaicans urged to taste, see, feel, and enjoy country's tourism

JAMAICA Tourist Board (JTB) on Wednesday launched its Rediscover Jamaica campaign to encourage Jamaicans to taste, see, feel, and enjoy the country's tourism product.

Launched at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston, the Rediscover Jamaica campaign is aimed at generating interest in and use of the tourism facilities available on the island, including accommodations, attractions, transportation and shopping.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said, “Travellers from around the world come to our island for a complete vacation experience, and we are lucky to call it home. We are excited to welcome our residents with the assurance that their vacation in Jamaica will be full of unforgettable moments. With the emancipation and Independence holidays just a few weeks away, this is an excellent time for Jamaicans to experience and rediscover the beauty and rhythm of home.”

“I want to make it very clear that this is not a new concept. For many years, the tourism ministry and JTB have promoted Experience Jamaica as a campaign for locals and for Jamaicans. What we have done this year is taking it further and reimagined it,” White told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President Omar Robinson agreed.

“This is actually to re-engage our Jamaicans . I know they have been home for the last four months due to the pandemic. A lot of the hotels would have implemented their protocols and it's for us to get the word out there to ensure we can safely deliver the service,” he said.

Noting that approximately 35 per cent of local hotels have reopened, Robinson said the JHTA is ready to welcome Jamaicans as “the employees are well trained on the safety protocols and will ensure that all our visitors have a safe and wonderful experience”.

“The past few months have been particularly difficult due to the global health pandemic, as a country, Jamaica has suffered the most significant economic decline it has seen in four decades. Real GDP [gross domestic product] has declined by 1.7 per cent as of March 2020 and is projected to decline 12-14 per cent for the April-June quarter,” said Tourism Minister Ed Bartett.

“Until there is mass access to a vaccine, we cannot eliminate risk entirely. So, for now, we are focused on managing and mitigating risks that will allow us to restart our economy smartly and safely, ensuring a safe, secure, and seamless experience for our citizens, tourism workers and their families, and visitors. The establishment of designated resilient corridors is part of this approach. Jamaica is the first country in the world to establish a COVID resilient corridor for tourism,” added the minister.

“By opening in stages within key tourism regions, we can manage exposure among international visitors, tourism workers, and residents, and maximise our ability to properly and effectively contact trace, as needed. Importantly, this also allows us to manage the demand on our resources. Jamaica is leading the way in defining a new arrangement that will enable visitors who come to our shores to have an insurance cover that will enable them to get medical and other attention while they are here and, more importantly, to be tested,” Bartlett said.

He added: “The timing is right, therefore, for the Rediscover Jamaica campaign. Summer is traditionally a time when we take day trips to long-time favourites, or to those undiscovered places. Our upcoming August holidays provide the perfect reason to enjoy our accommodations, attractions, shopping and transportation. Our partners have solid deals available, while following the protocols.

Bartlett commended the JTB on the development of the Rediscover Jamaica campaign.