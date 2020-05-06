Jamaicans who were stuck at sea to fly home today

JAMAICAN crew members of the Marella Discovery 2 cruise ship, who for more than a month came close to home but were unable to set foot on local soil, should now be breathing a sigh of relief.

The group is expected to arrive in the island this afternoon from the United Kingdom, under the Government's controlled re-entry programme.

“It's a great feeling knowing that we are finally coming home. We could not be more elated,” one of the crew members told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The member, who asked not to be identified, said the month-long controversy surrounding their unanswered request to disembark the ship when it arrived in Jamaican waters for refuelling on April 2 had been a sore spot.

The 43 Jamaicans, some who have since retained the service of an attorney, have been forbidden to speak on the matter as per company policy.

“I have not heard from my daughter since Friday. So I'm not even sure if she will be on the flight but mi really glad fi know seh she might be coming home because she was on Marella Discovery [2] and that is the group Government seh coming. Is a long time she out there and she been saying she want to come home so it would make me really happy,” Marie Campbell said when contacted by the Observer yesterday.

The crew members are among the 115 Jamaicans to be repatriated by way of a TUI Airways charter flight, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith announced on Monday.

The tangled conflict unfolded on April 6 when the Observer reported that the Jamaicans became emotional after a request for permission for them to disembark the cruise ship went unanswered by the Government.

The request was made by the ship's captain on behalf of the Jamaicans, but with no response forthcoming from the Government the Jamaicans were told that the company had no other option but to move on.

At that time, two Government sources with knowledge of the situation, but who were not authorised to speak, confirmed that the request had been sent, but both stressed that Cabinet's hands were tied.

The Administration had ordered the country's borders closed a week before, on March 24, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 locally.

The Jamaicans eventually ended up on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, where the vessel's captain was reportedly denied docking access, forcing them to journey to Southampton, England, where they remained onboard until earlier this week.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who had initially declined to comment on the matter, subsequently said that the Government acted appropriately in the case involving the Jamaicans.

Holness said he and a subcommittee of the Cabinet had agreed to have the Jamaicans landed, but the ship had set sail before the approval could have been conveyed to the captain.

Giving a timeline of the incident that sparked controversy and criticism from the parliamentary Opposition, he said he and the national security minister became aware of the request on April 3, a day after it had been made.

The Jamaicans will be returned home on a Boeing 787 charter flight arranged by the UK Government in partnership with the travel company TUI.

“The flight is being organised in partnership with TUI, which is using the outbound leg from the UK to Jamaica to help crew from their cruise ships to get back to the Caribbean. This is enabling us to offer a cost-effective approach to get more British nationals home,” the UK Government announced last week.

The UK noted that the flight is headed to Jamaica to collect several British travellers who have been stuck on the island because of the closure of Jamaica's borders to incoming passenger traffic due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Jamaicans will be tested and placed in quarantine facilities for 14 days.