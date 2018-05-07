Jamalco donates equipment to May Pen Hospital

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Bauxite/alumina company Jamalco donated critical medical equipment and supplies to May Pen Hospital recently, the company said in news release.

The supplies, valued at $4.6 million, included a hand drill, emergency patient stretcher trolleys, and orthopaedic beds with mattresses. They were donated as part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide vital supplies to help the hospitals in the region improve the quality of services offered, the release said.

This brings to $28 million the amount of capital that has been injected into the regional health care system by Jamalco and the allied Noble Foundation over the last four years.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton expressed thanks to the company and noted that medical facilities throughout the island are under-resourced and facing overwhelming pressure due to the country's high crime rate.

“Demands on the health sector are self-inflicted. Because of crime, we now have a crisis on our hands that is putting added pressure on our hospitals,” Tufton said.

He also lamented that health workers are overburdened and traumatised by having to witness the manifestations of crime daily.

Tufton thanked private sector companies such as Jamalco for supporting the health sector to provide better quality health care.

Country manager of Noble Resources Roy Marsh signalled his company's intention to continue to raise the operational standards of medical facilities in central Jamaica.

The donation of the medical supplies, according to Jamalco Managing Director Austin Mooney, “is one of the ways through which our company seeks to positively impact the communities in our operating areas”.