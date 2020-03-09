Jamalco presents $9.2 million in grants

HAYES, Clarendon — Bauxite/alumina company Jamalco is reporting that it provided $9.2 million in grants to 54 institutions that benefited from the services of the company's volunteers through various programmes in 2019.

In a news release, the company said $3.5 million was presented recently to NGOs (non-governmental organisations) through the company's 'Good Deeds' programme, which aims to foster a culture of service among Jamalco employees.

Through Good Deeds, workers are challenged to use their skills and talents to aid in the development of their communities, making them better places to live and work.

Jamalco employees who give at least 50 hours of service to a community project (school, church, infirmary, etc) are recognised for their efforts with grants valued at $25,000 each, which are subsequently donated to the respective institutions. Group projects with five team members benefit from a maximum donation of $250,000.

At a recent ceremony, Jamalco's Managing Director Austin Mooney charged volunteers to make a difference by supporting impactful and sustainable projects.

Guest speaker at the launch, Sagicor Group financial advisor Wendy Williams used her personal experience to motivate the volunteers to go the extra mile and donate their time and resources to institutions and the less fortunate.

According to Williams, “Volunteerism changes not only the lives of the beneficiaries, but also of the giver, as it can serve as a springboard to achieving greater fulfilment in life.”

Corporate Services Manager Donna Marie Brooks-Gordon outlined plans to strengthen the volunteer programmes, including incentives that will be awarded to Jamalco team members who are outstanding in their voluntary activities.

Executive director of United Way Winsome Wilkins thanked Jamalco for its investment in the corporate good — spanning health, education, community and sport. This, she notes, has impacted many lives.

“For 2020, Jamalco has committed to participating in a big way in the United Way's Corporate Giving Programme, where employees will have the opportunity to donate financially though salary deduction.”

Manchester High School Vice-Principal Hillary Morgan expressed gratitude to Jamalco on behalf of all the beneficiaries. Manchester High received $250,000 for the restoration of a garden area, improvement to the staff room, as well as the repainting of their boundary wall. Clarendon College, Wood Hall Basic, Faith Basic School, Prattville Primary and Infant School, and Church of the Glad Tidings also received $250,000 each towards a variety of institutional strengthening projects.

Last year 150 Jamalco employees volunteered for various Good Deeds projects across Jamaica, which accounted for over 7,500 hours of service to their selected charity. In all, Jamalco through the Good Deeds programme has donated to community institutions including 17 schools, 12 churches, a youth group, a citizens' association, and an infirmary.

The Jamalco 2020 Good Deeds project is now launched, and employees are encouraged to submit applications by May 31, 2020 for assistance with their selected charities.