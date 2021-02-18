JAMCOVID security protocols strengthened, says ministry

GOVERNMENT says a security vulnerability associated with the file storage service on the JAMCOVID-19 application which was discovered on Wednesday has been rectified.

“A thorough investigation was immediately initiated to determine if there were any breaches in travellers' data security, if the vulnerability had been exploited, and if there was a breach of any laws. At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the security vulnerability had been exploited for malicious data extraction prior to it being rectified,” the Ministry of National Security said in a release yesterday.

It added: “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we have contacted travellers whose data may have been subject to the vulnerability and have assured them that steps have been taken to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of the data.”

The Government, said the release, has assured all travellers that it takes data privacy and security extremely seriously and remains committed to stringent security protocols in keeping with local and international standards. “We will continue to carry out robust security testing and update our security protocols as necessary to mitigate the risk of unauthorised access to data,” it said.