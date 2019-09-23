James fiction on National Book Awards longlist
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Colson Whitehead's brutal narrative of a boys' reform school, The Nickel Boys , and Marlon James' fantasy epic Black Leopard, Red Wolf are among the works chosen by judges for the fiction longlist of the National Book Awards.
Others on the list of 10 include Taffy Brodesser-Akner's acclaimed comic novel Fleishman Is in Trouble and the immigrant stories The Other Americans, by Laila Lalami, and On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous, the first novel by the poet Ocean Vuong.
Last Friday's announcement capped a week in which the National Book Foundation also unveiled longlists for non-fiction, translation, young people's literature and poetry. The lists will be narrowed to five in each category on October 8. Winners will be announced during a November 20 dinner ceremony in New York City, when author Edmund White and the CEO of the American Booksellers Association, Oren Teicher, will receive honorary awards.
Based on a real Florida institution, Whitehead's novel is his first since the acclaimed historical fantasy The Underground Railroad, which came out in 2016 and won the National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize.
James is a native of Jamaica and is known for his Booker Prize-winning A Brief History of Seven Killings, centred on the attempted 1976 assassination of reggae great Bob Marley. He has said that Black Leopard, Red Wolf is the first of a planned trilogy.
The other books on the fiction longlist were Susan Choi's Trust Exercise, Kali Fajardo-Anstine's Sabrina & Corina: Stories, Kimberly King Parsons's Black Light: Stories, Helen Phillips' The Need and Julia Phillips' Disappearing Earth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy