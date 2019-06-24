James Folkes moulding young minds for 33 years

James Folkes has spent the past 33 years moulding and developing young minds.

On Wednesday this week James, the principal of Bethlehem All-Age School in St Elizabeth, will be among the distinguished educators who will be presented with the Prime Minister's Medal of Appreciation for Service to Education, at a ceremony scheduled for Jamaica House.

Folkes told JIS News that during his formative years as a student at Grove Town Primary School in south Manchester, he almost allowed various distractions to lead him astray

However, he expressed appreciation to his former teacher Ian Mitchell, who motivated him to do well.

“Mr Mitchell had such a lasting effect on me, and I wanted to walk in his footsteps so much that I decided to become a teacher. I was not a bad boy, but sometimes friends would influence me to do wrong,” he said.

“He saw something in me and, because of that, he did not let up on me. So I told myself that I wanted to be a teacher like him, then be a principal like him, and own a car like him,” he recalled with a chuckle.

Folkes completed his secondary education at Beaumont Comprehensive High in Mandeville then studied at Bethlehem Moravian (Teachers') College in Malvern, St Elizabeth.

He began his teaching career at Bethlehem All-Age in 1986 and has remained there throughout his professional life.

He did teaching practice at Epping Forest Primary and Top Hill Primary schools in St Elizabeth.

Folkes noted that although he was offered a full-time job at Bethabra All-Age School in Manchester, which is closer to his hometown, he took a chance on a temporary stint at Bethlehem All-Age as he tried to stay true to the adage 'to be a man you have to leave your parents' house'.

He said that the temporary post he was filling soon become a clear vacancy, and he was subsequently engaged by the school on a full-time basis.

Folkes said that having made his decision to one day become a principal, he was proactive in preparing himself for the role.

“I was understudying my principal and I learned quite a number of things from him. I moved up the ranks from teacher (16 years), to vice-principal (seven years), to principal (10 years),” he stated.

According to Folkes, his most rewarding experience as a teacher is to see his children achieve greatness.

“Most of our students are athletically inclined, so I use sports to motivate them, especially those who are average academically. I let the students know that in order for them to achieve they can't just stick to athletics; they have to use it to move forward,” he explained.

“So, for example, for the students who were lagging but had the desire to earn a place in high school, we established a reading centre which was donated by Digicel Foundation. This allowed the slow learners to get individual attention, and that really helped,” he added.

Folkes, who has been principal for the past 10 years, is also the coach of the school's team for the South East St Elizabeth District Association Sporting Competition.

“In terms of competition, Bethlehem All-Age School has been the district association champion for 33 consecutive years,” he proudly declared.

He said that the parish placed second in the national championship, which was held in May, and this, he believes, is due to the contribution of his students.

Folkes, who is a past president of the South East St Elizabeth Principals' Association, told JIS News that he is constantly seeking to enhance the student experience at his school.

As such, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund constructed a perimeter fence at the school and the computer lab has been upgraded by the Universal Service Fund.

Folkes serves the community in a number of capacities. He is chairman for the Malvern Health Committee, member of the Essex Valley Sports Committee, a justice of the peace, and has formed a number of youth clubs such as Mt Pleasant Community Club.

“I find that I have an advantage, as I engage the youth. In fact, most of the persons I interact with at the youth clubs are my past students. I would have taught many of them in grade eight. My job is a bit easier than those who may have to try to get to know them at this stage,” he said.

One of those youth clubs started a feeding programme based on the number of elderly people in the area who were unable to work.

“So the youth club would put packages together and then we would visit them and feed them. It helped a lot, and many of them appreciated what we did,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Folkes said he is satisfied with his chosen career and has no regrets.

“I would still be a teacher, but I would have given myself more latitude for sports administration. My job does not allow me to spend as much time as I would like to on my passion, but I do my best at striking the balance,” he said.