Janette Stewart hailed as selfless, compassionate human being

Philanthropist Janette Stewart was yesterday eulogised as a selfless, compassionate human being whose devotion to her family was extraordinary.

“No matter what craziness was happening around her, in our family, or in someone's health, she always was that positive calm we needed and learnt from,” her niece, Jaime Stewart-McConnell said in her tribute at a thanksgiving service for the life of Stewart, who died on June 2.

Stewart-McConnell recalled that when her uncle, Peter Stewart — the owner of automotive parts and industrial equipment company Bearings and Seals Limited — became ill, she saw first-hand the “love, selflessness and devotion” that his wife, Janette, was made of, “sacrificing everything to get him well again”.

Stewart-McConnell also remembered her aunt as a fun-loving, impeccably manicured woman who had a hat for every occasion, but who was also the disciplinarian in the family.

“She was always so proper and she addressed things that needed addressing. No bad manners or rudeness from any of us kids trying to push boundaries or buttons ever went unnoticed,” Stewart-McConnell told family, friends, and associates who filled Sts Peter and Paul Church in St Andrew to near capacity.

Stewart's grandson, Nicholas Hudson delivered an emotional tribute in which he professed his unwavering love for her, while her sister Cecille Hale, in her tribute, spoke of the Peter Stewart Scholarship Fund launched by Janette in 2005, the year after his passing.

The fund provides students with scholarships and grants. The scholarships, which increase in value as the need arises, cover the cost of tuition, books, and other school-related expenses.

Hale, whose tribute was also moving, said an adjustment will be made to include Janette's name on the scholarship fund.