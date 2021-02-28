Jasmine Deen's family holding on to her clothes

JASMINE Deen's family has refused to discard her clothes and other belongings.

One year after the mysterious disappearance of the 23-year-old visually impaired University of the West Indies student, her family remains optimistic that she will return home and use them again.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Friday, Deen's father, Lloyd Deen said he, especially, will not give up the desperate struggle to know what happened to his daughter, who he said was like his best friend, and who was last seen on February 27, 2020.

“Har things dem deh deh because we nuh plan fi dash dem weh. We affi really see wah gwaan before we do nothing. Once you nuh see a dead body, anything can happen. We nuh plan fi dismantle har things dem. We put dem one side and pack dem up. More time di smaller daughters dem will use dem,” a still distraght but optimistic Lloyd Deen said, with a sulky face.

For her birthday on November 28, last year, the family held a party for the young woman. Since there has been no evidence that she is dead, the members are operating under the assumption she is still alive. Until they find her, her father will carry on his campaign.

He told the Sunday Observer that he disapproves of how the law has dealt with two men, 40-year-old Tamar Henry of Bull Bay, St Andrew and 36-year-old, Gregor Wright, who were arrested in April last year, in connection with Jasmine's disappearance, after being found in possession of her identification and other items belonging to her.

In December last year, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said the investigation into Jasmine's disappearance was ongoing and may take more than a year afterwards for additional charges to be laid against the two, for example, a charge like murder.

Both were previously charged with illegal possession of identity information, eight counts of unauthorised access to computer data and simple larceny. Henry was also charged for breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

“Mi nuh care bout it being unhealthy for me, mi affi do wah mi affi do. If we did find her body, we wouldn't keep no party. We still a hope fi di best even though we a expect the worst. The law need fi cover the country better. Only time a man get catch is when him touch a big people family. You wouldn't see it just go suh. Dem would get justice same time and would know weh fi find dem. As long as me live and mi nuh see har, mi ago look fi har every day and mi will keep anything fi har same way. Mi goodly cook all a pot fi har,” he said.

“One year after, it coming like mi should find her already. My other children get flat and don't even waa talk bout it nuh more. Dem nuh waaa hear nothing, especially the big girl. Mi still a try keep up the thing because mi still waa find har. Mi cya rest. We can't feel good. From dem have dem two man deh we should get something more out a this already. Is not like you nuh find nothing. It just a stress me out more and more. The longer it takes, it get worst for me, but mi cya stop.

“You cyaa have a youth and dem missing and you just give up suh. Look from when dem seh she dead, but mi affi see wah dem a seh. Some people glad fi lose dem pickney because dem nuh waa mind dem. Even if a 100 year later me naa give up. Everyday me a look fi my youth,” the elder Deen said.

Lloyd Deen shared with the Sunday Observer that the mother of all his four children died 13 years ago and he would have loved to still have her by his side to help in the search for Jasmine.

He said if she were around, he wouldn't be bearing all the pain of not knowing where his daughter is.

“If somebody else did deh yah wid mi it would different, but a me alone and mi can't find har and it worry me star. But mi affi try keep up mi thing because di rest a di youth dem affi live. Mi just a wait fi see, because you nuh know weh can happen.

“One thing wid Jasmine, she always a check up pon mi. She coming like more than a best friend. She always ask, 'Daddy, you alright?' She know seh sometimes mi tek mi last and give to them, so when she ask me dat, it coming like it give me a strength. A nuff things mi miss bout har,” Lloyd Deen stated.