JCAA developing guidelines for use of drones

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) says that, in addition to its new strategic goals designed to guide its navigation modernisation programmes over the next five years, it is developing guidelines to govern the operations of drones in Jamaica.

Commercial and recreational operators of drones have consistently been advised to contact the JCAA to obtain permits and assistance to ensure they are not flying into restricted airspace, which could result in accidents and injuries.

The authority considers drones as new technology and, while the regulations are being developed, it has been trying to ensure that the operators are competent enough and safe in their usage to ensure a smooth transition when the regulations come into effect.

The operators have been warned not to fly the aircraft unless written permission has been received from the JCAA stating any applicable restrictions or conditions.

But that is only one of several developments announced this week by JCAA Director General Nari Williams-Singh.

He said that, to date, the authority has made significant progress towards modernising and upgrading Jamaica's air traffic management equipment and infrastructure.

Williams-Singh explained that the strategic goals, designed to guide the work of the organisation from 2019 to 2024, will continue to focus on the issues of safety and security; operational efficiency, capacity-building and innovation; growth and development of air transport; governance and industry engagement; and the development of a sustainable aviation future through environmental protection.

As part of the push, the JCAA is continuing the implementation of a number of air traffic management services modernisation programmes to introduce state-of-the-art equipment and technologies and advanced procedures to increase safety, capacity, efficiency, reliability, and resilience.

“The JCAA continues to promote regulatory and service excellence as we fulfil the promise of a safe, efficient, and user-friendly air transportation system that conforms to international safety standards,” Williams-Singh said.

“We are proud of the progress we have made, and continue to prepare ourselves to overcome the challenges, while capitalising on the opportunities of this dynamic and valuable sector. Team JCAA is committed to the safe and orderly development of aviation,” he added.

He said that the strategic goals will help continue the JCAA's record of excellence, which has seen Jamaica being awarded the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council's President's Certificate in 2017 for the progress made in resolving safety oversight deficiencies and improving the effective implementation (EI) of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

Currently, Jamaica is highly ranked amongst ICAO's 193 members.

A statutory body of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the JCAA is mandated with regulating Jamaica's air transport industry and providing critical air navigation services to ensure that the public is provided with a safe, reliable, efficient, and user-friendly air transport system that consistently performs to established international standards.

The body is staffed by a highly skilled and specialised team of technical and supporting staff and acts in accordance with international best practices as outlined by the ICAO.