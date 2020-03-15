JCC prepared to suspend church services

THE Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) has said that it is prepared to suspend services should such a directive come from Government in light of public health measures recently implemented to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We have had meetings to discuss it. We have been talking about it for weeks now and have come to the conclusion that, on the matter of science, we should respect the competence and capacities of the scientists who advise us on matters that may relate to or affect the practise of our faith. We don't see any contradiction in it, but we accept the fact that the scientists in our midst have their gifts from God. These are gifts from God, which undergird the work we do as people of faith, so we will embrace it and accept their understanding of how the science works. If it comes — as Jamaicans say, if push comes to shove — we are prepared to suspend meetings on the basis of the advice of those who are competently qualified to tell us we should,” said Reverend Newton Dixon, president of the JCC.

He added: “Each church is going to work out its own response but we stand in solidarity with any church that decides to take an action out of the abundance of caution for public health.”

In relation to COVID-19, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has suspended all gatherings worldwide, including public worship services and sacrament meetings, stake conferences, leadership conferences and stake, branch or ward activities.

A press release on their website stated that the announcement made by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles included no end date.

“We have considered the counsel of local church leaders, government officials and medical professionals, and sought the Lord's guidance in these matters,” according to the statement from the First Presidency.

The statement further encouraged, where possible, that essential leadership meetings be held via technology, and specific questions be referred to local priesthood leaders as further direction related to other matters will be provided. In addition, the statement said bishops, after counselling from their stake president, should determine how to make the sacrament available to members at least once a month.

The statement further encouraged members to care for each other and follow the Saviour's example to bless and lift others as they bear witness of the Lord's love in this time of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Reverend Karl Johnson, general secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU), said the focus of his organisation is on education, sensitisation and habit reformation.

“We have ramped up our healthy lifestyles promotion. As dread as this thing is, it gives us an opportunity to recalibrate and recommit to certain basic disciplines in terms of how we organise our lives. We have to revisit certain practices or habits we may have adopted. Just the whole thing of personal hygiene, being your brothers' and sisters' keeper. We are saying be careful how you handle hymn books and offerings. Our churches are also being encouraged to stand in solidarity with those who either don't have access to water or have difficulty affording it where there are restrictions. We are really about being caring and standing in solidarity for each other,” Reverend Johnson said.

On this basis, he said the JBU is not telling people to suspend meetings. However, the organisation will not adopt a posture to make members feel guilty if they do not want to assemble. Further, Reverend Johnson encouraged members to remain calm and to not join in the business of hoarding food as this creates problems for the poor.

Additionally, he said while people take the necessary precautions he is also appealing to them to be careful not to capitalise on vulnerabilities. He was responding to observances of members of other church bodies who have started informal businesses selling baby wipes in church as a means to combat the spread of disease.

“While this was not part of my church body I would not be surprised if we get a Christian entrepreneur out of this. [However] we are more stressing strength in each other than profiteering,” he said.

Further, the administration of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Jamaica has implemented 14 protocols that all churches of the Jamaica Union Conference must observe, and has encouraged church members to remain calm, abide by the guidelines and regulations as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the World Health Organization and the Centres for Disease Control, practise personal hygiene, and boost their immune system by having increased fruits and vegetables and other supplements, such as vitamin C and Zinc.

The protocols include:

Appoint a crisis coordinator to supervise all matters in this regard. This person will relate to the pastor, who will liaise with the conference, and the conference will relate to the union, in order to facilitate a coordinated approach

Outside of regular church service, no other large gatherings should be planned (conventions, music days, rallies, pathfinder and youth-related outdoor activities, etc.)

Evangelistic series in progress must be concluded at the very soonest, while maintaining the protocols that have been established for large gatherings.

Where possible, streaming of our services should be done to minimise large gatherings, in addition to using other forms of technology for our evangelistic programmes and activities.

Until further advised, if communion and baptismal services must be conducted, strict hygienic protocols should be observed.

If funerals, repasts and weddings cannot be rescheduled, then the relevant hygienic protocols should be strictly observed.

No handshaking, holding of hands or embracing, as we seek to minimise the risks.

Facilities such as hand sanitiser, gloves for persons handling tithes and offerings, must be put in place.

Members and guests who have recently travelled within the last 14 days returning from North America, Europe and Asia (China and other Asian countries), or countries where the virus has been confirmed, are asked to “voluntarily” worship at home using live stream on YouTube, NCU TV, Hope Channel or 3ABN for 14 days.

Elderly persons with pre-existing conditions should stay home.

Persons with cold, fever and flu-like symptoms must seek medical advice and stay home

Potlucks should be discontinued.

Where facilities are available, please utilize the online giving platform.

The necessary protocols will also be established in our conference/institutions and schools.

Moreover, Newton also called for Jamaicans to be united around the issue on two grounds – the issue of the disease and how we share information.

“I am comfortable with how the government has gone about preparing us for this and supervising the process, but the issue of information is just something we can't control. People can do and say what they wish on social media. I believe it is harmful for Jamaicans to continue to be purveyors of panic. I would like to call on our people to allow the State and the international health organisations to be the one to put out information. Let us be critical thinkers and assess information we get from people and shut down those who are not credible and sensational,” he said.

Newton added that it is not the apocalyptic end of the world, rather a moment for reflections and transformation in how we [church] do things.

“It is a poignant opportunity for churches to become more relevant in a world that is so technologically advanced. In my opinion, churches are lagging behind in technology This might be the moment God is calling us to use this gift that has been given to us. That is the use of technology,” he said.