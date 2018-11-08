JCCF to increase membership to 10,000

THE Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) is aiming to increase its membership to 10,000 over the next three years.

The youth-centred organisation is planning to add 50 cadet units islandwide to the existing 94 units, to continue its contribution to the holistic development of Jamaica's youth.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' recently, commandant of the JCCF, Colonel Errol Johnson, said the organisation is targeting the growth of the membership as a part of the 75th anniversary celebrations.

“The anniversary celebrations mark the start of the transformation of the JCCF, which will continue into the next two to three years. We are placing emphasis on expansion because, at this time, we want to root our youngsters into a more productive state of mind,” he explained.

The JCCF will be aiming to include at least one primary school from each parish in the expansion drive.

A part of the force's recruitment drive will also extend to adults as they target signing up 250 volunteers to train cadets in a range of skills, including military knowledge, arms and shooting, use of maps and compasses, field craft, first aid, leadership, and citizenship training.

“We are seeking persons between the ages of 18 and 50 to prepare them to impart the information in our curriculum to the children. The information is taught to the adults, so that after completion of the training and they are assigned to a school, they are able to conduct the training at a high standard,” he added.

Adults who are interested in becoming volunteers will need a minimum of four Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects, including mathematics and English Language. The process includes an interview and attendance at a two-week residential programme.

Colonel Johnson urged corporate Jamaica to facilitate their staff to become a part of the JCCF.

“We are asking corporate Jamaica to give time off one week per year for their employees to attend these training camps as we need our adult volunteers to be prepared to oversee an average of 800 cadets for each camp. We need professionals, including but not limited to doctors, nurses, lawyers, public relations officers and media personnel as we aim to have a better Jamaica,” he said.