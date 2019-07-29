JCDC to stage inaugural Independence Day Western Gala August 6

THE Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) will stage the inaugural Western Gala on Independence Day, Tuesday, August 6, at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, St James.

The gala and a fireworks show will climax activities at the week-long Independence Village, which will be held at the same venue beginning Emancipation Day, Thursday, August 1.

The village will feature a kiddies' village and football festival, Mello-Go-Roun', drummers and cultural performances, and a gospel festival showcasing inspirational bands from across the island.

All events are being organised by the JCDC, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, as part of Jamaica's 57th Emancipation and Independence celebrations under the theme — 'One Nation...One People'.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency's head office in Kingston on the weekend, Culture Minister Olivia Grange said while the scale of western Jamaica's Independence Village and Gala will be comparatively smaller, the format will be similar to those being held in Kingston over the same period.

The minister emphasised the importance of staging the events in western Jamaica, adding that she anticipates these “will grow from strength to strength”.

Meanwhile, Grange said the theme for this year's festival celebrations, “speaks to the great strides that the country has made as a nation, with people from diverse roots working together to create the Jamaica that we have today”.

She also noted that the festival fashion theme focuses on “roots and culture”.

“It is meant to inspire persons to dress in the national colours — in their [black], green and gold — in African wear; in their sari (women's Indian garment); or whatever is your roots — and to represent your ethic origins,” the minister added.

Grange also assured that there are adequate festival activities islandwide “to keep everyone busy and entertained over the Independence”.

Among these, she said, are the Big Stage Pop and Variety Competition Finals, which allow citizens to showcase their talents and compete for cash and other prizes at the parish level.

“So if you are a comedian you can compete, if you are a pop dancer you can compete, if you are a DJ or you are a singer you can compete,” Grange said.

– JIS