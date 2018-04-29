JCF Band marks 60th year with concert

THE Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Band will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a grand concert under the baton of the Director of Music, Deputy Superintendent of Police Winston Woolcock along with other guest conductors on Sunday, May 6.

The other guest conductors are former Director of Music, Senior Superintendent George Moodie, of the JCF, Major Roy Wade, former Director of Music at the Jamaica Defence Force (JCF), Albert Hird, Assistant Director of Music at the JDF, and Roy Reid from the USA.

The anniversary event will take place at Fort Charles, Port Royal, starting at 3:00 pm.

In 1958, then Commissioner of Police, Reginald T Michelin, saw the need for a constabulary force band. As a result, Superintendent C T Beare was commissioned from England to be the Director of Music and the band was formed. He was able to recruit 15 members from the Alpha Music Academy, who were sent to the Police Academy for police training. Upon completion of their training, along with members from the Police Drum Corps, the band started extensive rehearsals while still continuing to recruit members who were already policemen. That brought the band to 50 strong.

At that time the headquarters was at Elletson Road. The band now has its own headquarters in Kingston Gardens.

On May 6, 1958 at Fort Charles, Port Royal, the band made its first appearance with a concert which was well attended.

In the ensuing years the band became very popular and would put on concerts throughout the island, as well as perform at hotels, churches, parks, Passing Out parades, among other events. Band members also visited the United States on several occasions, giving concerts and participating in Independence celebrations.

The band played a variety of classical music, along with Jamaican cultural lyrics. Over the years, the band was blessed with some of the finest directors, among them Snr Superintendents George Wooten, Cecil Warren, Henry Buckley, and George Moodie. Over the years several members were sent to Kneller Hall in England for musical training. Members also contributed to the music fraternity in Jamaica.

Among the late members of the band who made it popular were Superintendent Larry Polsen; Inspectors Archibald Goldburn, J French, George Christi; Sergeant Jerome Innis, Raymond Parkinson, Ricardo Ducille, John Phipps, C T Reid, and Archibald Chamberlain.

Those still around who have also played solid roles include Inspectors Clinton Simpson, Oswald Scott, Muret Lee, and Alvin Forbes.