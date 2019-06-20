JCF increases use of technology

COMMISSIONER of Police Major General Antony Anderson says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is increasing its use of cyber forensics, ballistics, and DNA evidence to strengthen its investigative processes.

Giving an overview of the use of technology in investigations conducted by the JCF, at a plenary session for the Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference on Tuesday at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Commissioner Anderson revealed that 5,457 crime scene exhibits for DNA analysis were conducted and 9,275 samples tested between March 2018 and March 2019.

Additionally, cyber forensics (digital devices and data), saw 3,395 items processed in 2018 and 1,474 processed from January to May 2019.

He added that ballistic evidence created 1,037 links between crime scenes in 2018, while 722 ballistic certificates/reports were processed in the same year.

“This 1,037 is essentially where we have used ballistics to tie different scenes together and know that the same weapon was used in different places. We did that last year 1,037 times,” he pointed out.

The commissioner, who placed much emphasis on public safety, said the use of this technology in investigations assists in building strong cases leading to convictions.

“Since the beginning of the year to the end of May, we had 146 cases through the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, of which 110 resulted in convictions. I think 50 per cent of those pleaded guilty because of the strength of the cases against them,” he said.

With the increased use of technology driving JCF investigations, the police commissioner said the use of eyewitness statements will act as supporting evidence, rather than the primary source of information.

“We are moving away as much as possible from witness statements, although that is still a critical component, to the science. We will use science to support our investigations,” he pointed out.

Giving recent data from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the police chief said reports for the St James Division — Western Regional Circuit and Gun Court — for the period May 19 to May 24, 2019 indicated that 22 people were convicted for serious and violent crimes.