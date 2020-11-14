JCF, JDF, DCS get media training from UK

The United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst recently concluded a virtual four-day media operations course to the benefit of 29 Jamaican security professionals across the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Department of Correctional Services.

The course, which spanned November 2-5, concentrated on the rationale for positive relationships between defence and security agencies and the different elements of the media.

It considered approaches that can be taken to ensure that all members of society are able to understand the key messages of defence and security organisations.

“Of course, I hope to see an end to this current pandemic, but in the meantime I am pleased that the UK is developing a number of online programmes that I hope to be able to deliver in the coming months,” said UK Defence Attaché Lt Col Simon Westlake.

“Participants described the course as very insightful and an aid to improving digital communications strategies,” he added.

The UK, in conjunction with the JDF, had planned for the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to provide a physical version of this programme to Jamaican defence and security personnel, but these plans had to be discarded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the end, the use of modern technology allowed the course to be expanded across the Caribbean — in total 85 participants from 13 countries and UK Overseas Territories signed up.

“I appreciate the work of Colonel (Retd) Ronnie McCourt of Sandhurst in developing a virtual version of the course. But, I am extremely pleased that we were able to share our experience and expertise with so many people, from such a wide range of countries,” said Westlake.

One JDF participant noted that the course encapsulated all the essential skills required by security personnel who engage with the media.

“From planning press conferences to conducting interviews and snapping pictures; we got many First-World insights into these key areas of the field,” said the army man.