JCF on a mission

POLICE Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has urged members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to recommit to serving the people of Jamaica to the best of their abilities.

In recent months several questions have been raised about the quality of policing taking place across the island, where more than 1,330 people were killed last year — up four per cent over 2018 — a further 1,246 individuals shot, which is up eight per cent over the previous year, and 432 people lost their lives on the increasingly lawless streets in motor vehicle crashes. This represents an 11 per cent increase in road fatalities for 2019 when compared to 2018.

In an internal new year's message to the men and women under his command, seen by the Jamaica Observer, Anderson thanked them for their efforts and the personal sacrifices many have made.

According to Anderson, the leadership of the JCF is on a mission to improve the quality of policing it provides to the public and the quality of life for its members.

“This change will increase the momentum now that we are entering the next stage of our transformation. Significant infrastructural changes are in progress, with members and communities benefiting from improved facilities,” declared Anderson.

He noted that last year significant work was done at 41 police stations, and promised that by the end of the next financial year another 65 stations will be completed and the construction of three divisional headquarters concluded.

Anderson promised that the JCF's Welfare Department, which has been in operation since 2018, will be expanded and provided with further resources to meet its mandate.

He further promised that new uniforms and more protective equipment for cops will be rolled out this year, while the aggressive technology drive that he has embarked on will continue.

“The digitisation of station records, the installation of vehicle management and fleet tracking management system, and the connectivity of our police stations islandwide are just some of the technology projects that will make our jobs easier and allow for better management,” said Anderson.

“But the real energy that drives change is the passion and commitment of every member to give of their best. That energy comes from within. We need to affirm the things that we wish to carry into this new year,” added Anderson, as he urged members of the JCF to continue to be courageous while giving and delivering more.

“I am confident that together we possess the skills, knowledge and passion to build a great organisation and a great nation. This is our quest,” declared Anderson.