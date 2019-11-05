JCF, Security Ministry officials in PAC hot seat

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will today delve into the findings of the auditor general's performance audit report on procurement management in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Senior officials of the Ministry of National Security and the JCF are expected to respond to the findings of the 36-page report, which was tabled in Parliament in April.

Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis said the police's procurement activities were not aligned with operational targets and goals, to ensure the most economical use of the $3 billion allocated annually for the purchase of goods and services.

Among the key findings were that the method of selecting caterers of meals for detainees held in police lock-ups was not subject to annual review, as the JCF continually used the same caterers for years — spending $1.4 billion for food and drinks between 2013 and 2018.

The auditors did not find evidence of contracts for seven of the 65 caterers that were used for the five-year period, the report said.

Of the sum, $828 million was spent on meals to feed detainees held in police lock-ups, with the selection of caterers decided by the various police stations, which directly engaged contractors to supply three meals per day for detainees.

“This method of selecting suppliers lacked transparency, which opened the process to the risk of impropriety and nepotism. Further, the contracts did not stipulate service and performance standards, and hence, there were inconsistencies in the dietary meal plans and service standards across the various police stations,” Monroe Ellis said.

The JCF is among the five largest spenders of Government's budgetary resources.

As it relates to fuel consumption and expenditure, the report also stated that the auditors saw no evidence of periodic reconciliation conducted between the refuelling transaction receipts and the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA) system: “JCF is yet to develop and maintain a fuel efficiency inventory of all fleet vehicles and the reported tank capacity register. The absence of efficient monitoring of these control mechanisms and reporting of the results would prevent JCF from assessing their effectiveness.”

The report noted, however, that with the July 2011 implementation of a once daily refuelling limit for each service vehicle, there was a declining trend in the volume of retail fuel purchased — moving from 7.7 million litres in 2013/14 to 6.4 million litres in 2017/18.

The JCF realised savings of $427 million on fuel purchases despite deficiencies in other cost containment measures.

The report highlighted positive results achieved from internal controls for fuel usage, as well as an initiative undertaken with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in relation to fuel — both of which contributed to cost savings.

At the same time, the auditor general said the JCF did not extend the same principle of control to other large procurement activities, such as uniforms and detainees' meals.

The auditors found that there were instances in which the management of procurement activities for selected high-value expenditure areas were in breach of the procurement guidelines.

“In a number of cases, the justifications cited for the use of the direct and emergency contracting methodologies were not in keeping with the allowable circumstances outlined in the procurement guidelines, and by extension, prevented JCF from securing maximum value from the monies spent,” the report outlined.

Monroe Ellis said the JCF should capitalise on its advantage as a bulk purchaser and implement proper planning in order to enable the use of competitive bidding.

The auditor general stressed that the deficiencies identified in the JCF's procurement management underscored the need for greater emphasis on proactive procurement planning and monitoring to identify cost reduction opportunities and containment measures, in order to benefit from savings in the long-term.