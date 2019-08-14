JDF hopeful urges help for young people

Aliyah Grant considers herself fortunate. After all, the 19-year-old graduate of Greater Portmore High School expects to be enrolled in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) this year.

It's a passion, she said, she's had since she was very young — a passion that was solidified when she turned 16.

But Grant — while awaiting a call from the JDF to undergo a physical examination in September, after which she expects to start training in November — is concerned about what the future holds for many of Jamaica's young people.

“You have some people out there with no subjects, yet still dem have links and they get work, while you have another set of young people with subjects but they can't get any jobs so they end up on the sidewalk and it is unfair to them,” Grant told the Jamaica Observer while relaxing with friends on a visit to rural Jamaica last weekend.

“Just because they have no one to talk for them, some of them stay home, some get gunned down, some get pregnant,” Grant lamented, a look of concern on her face.

She offered something of a temporary solution.

“Well, I think the Government should create more opportunities for them to get jobs. Look for them, check the school records to see who didn't do well and help them,” she said, adding that the private sector, members of parliament and churches can also play a role.

“I want to make the army my career. Not everybody has the opportunity like me,” said Grant who was adamant that the reason she chose the JDF was that “I just want to serve my country”.